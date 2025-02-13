Butcher's Traditional Recipes Dog Food Trays 24x150g

Butcher's Traditional Recipes Wet Adult Dog Food 24x150g

Butcher's Traditional Recipes are grain free, meaning they are naturally gluten free and contain no grains or bulkers. The added garden vegetables ensure the recipes are packed full of fibre and vitamins. Plus beneficial oils rich in the Omega-3 and 6 fatty acids which boost anti-inflammatory properties supporting your dog's immune system, heart, brain function, skin and coat. There is a variety of recipes in the pack with Lamb, Turkey and Beef all with garden vegetables.

Vet recommended (always ask your own vet for advice before transitioning to this food) Supports a healthy stomach and help promote healthy gut bacteria Complete balanced wholegrain hypoallergenic recipe

Pack size: 3600g

Ingredients

With Lamb and Veg: British and Irish Farmed (Chicken 25%, Beef 17%, Lamb 8%), Sweet Potato 3%, Peas 1%, Salmon Oil, Parsley, Rosehip, Chicory, Mint, Minerals. With Turkey and Veg: British and Irish Farmed (Chicken 26%, Turkey 14%, Beef 10%), Carrots 3%, Minerals. With Beef and Veg: British and Irish Farmed (Chicken 28%, Beef 22%), Minerals

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Sold by Fetch