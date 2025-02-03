Marketplace.
image 1 of Butcher's Lean & Tasty Low Fat Dog Food Trays 24x150g

Butcher's Lean & Tasty Low Fat Dog Food Trays 24x150g

No ratings yet

Write a review

£19.79

£19.79/each

Sold and sent by Fetch

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Butcher's Lean & Tasty Wet Adult Dog Food 24x150g
Butcher's Lean and Tasty Wet Adult Dog Food recipes are 20% less fat and still full of natural goodness. Every recipe is Vet Recommended and carefully created by our Nutritionist to have exactly the right amount of naturally active ingredients to help maintain a healthy weight. These 100% complete and balanced, wholegrain recipes are a lighter meal than the regular recipes.
Prebiotics - To promote healthy gut bacteriaSalmon Oil - Omega 3 and 6 to support the immune system, heart, brain function, skin and coatGrain and Gluten free - Hypoallergenic
Pack size: 3600g

Ingredients

With Chicken, Rice and Veg: British and Irish Farmed Chicken and Beef; Beef 28.5% and Chicken 21.5%, Broth 37.5%; including Water and Dried Seaweed, Cooked Wholegrain Rice 6%, Carrots 2.5%, Peas 2.5%, Minerals, Parsley, Chicory Root, Rosehip, Mint. WITH BEEF, RICE and VEG: British and Irish Farmed Beef and Chicken; Beef 29% and Chicken 21%, Green Beans 2.5%, Mint. WITH TURKEY, RICE and VEG: British and Irish Farmed Beef, Chicken and Turkey; Beef 26%, Chicken 12% and Turkey 12%, Carrots 5%, Mint

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listingMay Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing
Sold by Fetch

View all Dog Food

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here