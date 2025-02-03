Butcher's Lean & Tasty Low Fat Dog Food Trays 24x150g

Butcher's Lean & Tasty Wet Adult Dog Food 24x150g

Butcher's Lean and Tasty Wet Adult Dog Food recipes are 20% less fat and still full of natural goodness. Every recipe is Vet Recommended and carefully created by our Nutritionist to have exactly the right amount of naturally active ingredients to help maintain a healthy weight. These 100% complete and balanced, wholegrain recipes are a lighter meal than the regular recipes.

Prebiotics - To promote healthy gut bacteria Salmon Oil - Omega 3 and 6 to support the immune system, heart, brain function, skin and coat Grain and Gluten free - Hypoallergenic

Pack size: 3600g

Ingredients

With Chicken, Rice and Veg: British and Irish Farmed Chicken and Beef; Beef 28.5% and Chicken 21.5%, Broth 37.5%; including Water and Dried Seaweed, Cooked Wholegrain Rice 6%, Carrots 2.5%, Peas 2.5%, Minerals, Parsley, Chicory Root, Rosehip, Mint. WITH BEEF, RICE and VEG: British and Irish Farmed Beef and Chicken; Beef 29% and Chicken 21%, Green Beans 2.5%, Mint. WITH TURKEY, RICE and VEG: British and Irish Farmed Beef, Chicken and Turkey; Beef 26%, Chicken 12% and Turkey 12%, Carrots 5%, Mint

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Sold by Fetch