Butcher's Puppy Perfect Dog Food Trays 24 x 150g

Butcher's Perfect Wet Puppy Food 24x150g

Butcher's Puppy Perfect Recipes have been developed to ensure the best start in life, with all the vitamins and minerals needed for bouncing energy, healthy growth and support for their natural immunity. Being grain free, Puppy Perfect Recipes are naturally gluten free, containing no grains or bulkers, only food full of good stuff to support the new pup in your life. The recipes contain salmon oil for all-important Omega-3 and 6 fatty acids and prebiotics to promote healthy gut bacteria. Includes 8 x chicken, 8 x beef and 8 x turkey.

Garden vegetables - High in fibre and packed with vitamins, making these recipes naturally tasty and easily digestible Grain and Gluten free - Hypoallergenic Omega 3 and 6 - Anti-inflammatory properties supporting your dog's immune system, heart, brain function, skin and coat

Pack size: 3600g

Ingredients

With Chicken: British and Irish Farmed (Chicken 45%, Beef 10%), Salmon Oil (1%), Prebiotic (Mannan-oligosaccharide 0.2%), Parsley, Rosehip, Chicory, Mint, Minerals. With Beef: British and Irish Farmed (Chicken 35%, Beef 20%), Minerals. With Turkey: British and Irish Farmed (Chicken 25%, Turkey 20%, Minerals

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Sold by Fetch