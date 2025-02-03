Butcher's Healthy Heart Dog Food Trays 24x150g

Butcher's Healthy Heart Wet Adult Dog Food 24x150g

Butcher's Healthy Heart Alutray Wet Adult Dog Food recipes are Vet Recommended and are carefully created by a Nutritionist. Every recipe has the right amount of naturally active ingredients to support the heart muscle function, helping to keep our beloved friends healthy and happy. These 100% complete and balanced, grain free recipes contain a combination of key ingredients to support a healthy heart and help your dog thrive.

Tripe - A high quality protein containing calcium for strong bones and Vitamin B12 Grain and Gluten free - Hypoallergenic Omega 3 and 6 - For healthy skin, shiny coats and to support the immune system

Pack size: 3600g

Ingredients

WITH SALMON: British and Irish Farmed Chicken and Beef and Salmon; Chicken 30.5%, Salmon 11.5% and Beef 9.5%, Broth 42.5%; including Water and Dried Seaweed, Broccoli 2%, Butternut Squash 2%, Minerals, Dried Algae Oil 0.12%, Parsley, Chicory Root, Rosehip, Mint. WITH TURKEY: British and Irish Farmed Chicken, Turkey and Beef; Chicken 30.5%, Turkey 11.5% and Beef 9.5%, Spinach 2%, Mint. WITH TROUT: British and Irish Farmed Chicken and Beef and Trout; Chicken 30.5%, Trout 11.5% and Beef 9.5%, Sweet Potato 2%, Mint

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Sold by Fetch