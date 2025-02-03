Butcher's Healthy Heart Dog Food Cans 18x390g

Butcher's Healthy Heart Wet Adult Dog Food 18x390g

Butcher's Healthy Heart Alutray Wet Adult Dog Food recipes are Vet Recommended and are carefully created by a Nutritionist. Every recipe has the right amount of naturally active ingredients to support the heart muscle function, helping to keep our beloved friends healthy and happy. These 100% complete and balanced, grain free recipes contain a combination of key ingredients to support a healthy heart and help your dog thrive.

Rebalances gut bacteria Rebuilds natural immune defences Complete and balanced recovery recipe

Pack size: 7020g

Ingredients

WITH SALMON: British and Irish Farmed Chicken and Beef and Salmon; Chicken 31%, Salmon 10% and Beef 9%, Broth 42.5%; including Water and Dried Seaweed, Broccoli 2.3%, Butternut Squash 1.7%, Minerals, Dried Algae Oil 0.12%, Parsley, Chicory Root, Rosehip, Mint. WITH TURKEY: British and Irish Farmed Chicken, Turkey and Beef; Chicken 31%, Turkey 10% and Beef 9%, Butternut Squash 2.3%, Spinach 1.7%, Mint. WITH TROUT: British and Irish Farmed Chicken and Beef and Trout; Chicken 31%, Trout 10% and Beef 9%, Sweet Potato 2.3%, Mint

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

