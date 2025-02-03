Applaws Cat Can Chicken Breast 156g (Pack of 24)

Applaws Natural Adult Wet Cat Food Chicken Breast Broth 24x156g

Applaws Chicken Breast in Broth contains nothing more than the ingredients listed and is a complementary pet food for adult cats that offers a natural source of omega 6. Each Tin is packed with 75% succulent chicken breast and is low in carbohydrate helping to keep your cat happy and healthy.

Made with natural ingredients - Nothing added, nothing hidden 52% Tuna Fillet - Applaws insist on only the highest quality ingredients Omega-3 - A natural source from Tuna Fillet

Pack size: 3744g

Ingredients

Chicken Breast 75%, Chicken Broth, Rice

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

