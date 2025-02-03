Butcher's Puppy Perfect Dog Food Cans 18x400g

Butcher's Perfect Wet Puppy Food 18x400g

Butcher's Puppy Perfect Recipes have been developed to ensure the best start in life, with all the vitamins and minerals needed for bouncing energy, healthy growth and support for their natural immunity. Being grain free, Puppy Perfect Recipes are naturally gluten free, containing no grains or bulkers, only food full of good stuff to support the new pup in your life. The recipes contain salmon oil for all-important Omega-3 and 6 fatty acids and prebiotics to promote healthy gut bacteria. Includes 6 x lamb, 6 x chicken and 6 x beef.

Vet recommended (always ask your own vet for advice before transitioning to this food) Supports healthy joints, skin and coat Complete balanced grain free recipe

Pack size: 7200g

Ingredients

With Chicken: British and Irish Farmed (Chicken 40%, Beef 6%, Liver 4%), Salmon Oil, Parsley, Rosehip, Chicory, Mint, Minerals, Prebiotic (Mannan-oligosaccharide 0.2%), Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA 0.07%). With Beef: British and Irish Farmed (Chicken 40%, Beef 10%), Prebiotic (Mannan-oligosaccharide 0.2%), Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA 0.07%). With Lamb: British and Irish Farmed (Chicken 36%, Lamb 4%, Parsley Rosehip, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA 0.07%)

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

