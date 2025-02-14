Butcher's Tripe Loaf Recipes Dog Food Cans 18x400g

Butcher's Adult Dog Wet Food Tripe 18x400g

Butcher's Tripe Loaf Recipes are naturally packed with high-quality protein, calcium for strong bones, Vitamin B12, and the all-important Omega-3 and Omega-6 to support the immune system and promote healthy skin and shiny coats. Unlike other tripe you'll find, ours is green, because it comes from grass-fed cattle so retains all its natural nutrients. Being grain free this recipe is naturally gluten free, containing no grains or bulkers. Tripe is the natural super foods for dogs, with a taste they just love. Includes 6 x tripe, 6 x chicken & tripe and 6 x beef & tripe.

Liver - Rich in iron and B-Vitamins, with a taste dogs love Grain and Gluten free - Hypoallergenic Omega 3 and 6 - Anti-inflammatory properties supporting your dog's immune system, heart, brain function, skin and coat

Pack size: 7200g

Ingredients

With Tripe: British and Irish Farmed (Chicken 34%, Tripe 13%, Beef 3%), Minerals. With Chicken and Tripe: British and Irish Farmed (Chicken 37%, Tripe 10%, Minerals. With Beef and Tripe: British and Irish Farmed (Chicken 30%, Beef 10%, Tripe 10%), Minerals

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

