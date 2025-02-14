Marketplace.
image 1 of Butcher's Simply Gentle Dog Food Cans 18x390g

Butcher's Simply Gentle Dog Food Cans 18x390g

No ratings yet

Write a review

£21.99

£21.99/each

Sold and sent by Fetch

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Butcher's Simply Gentle Wet Adult Dog Food 18x390g
Butcher's Simply Gentle Wet Adult Dog Food recipes are Vet Recommended and carefully created by our Nutritionist with exactly the right amount of naturally active ingredients to support a sensitive stomach and help promote healthy gut bacteria. These 100% complete and balanced, wholegrain recipes are hypoallergenic.
Tripe - A high quality protein containing calcium for strong bones and Vitamin B12Grain and Gluten free - HypoallergenicOmega 3 and 6 - For healthy skin, shiny coats and to support the immune system
Pack size: 7020g

Ingredients

With Chicken: British and Irish Farmed Chicken and Beef; Chicken 35% and Beef 15%, Broth 42.5%; including Water and Dried Seaweed, Cooked Wholegrain Rice 4%, Minerals, Chicory Root; Prebiotic FOS 0.06%, Yeast; Prebiotic MOS 0.05%, Parsley, Rosehip, Mint. WITH SALMON: British and Irish Farmed Chicken and Beef and Salmon; Chicken 32.5%, Beef 14% and Salmon 4.5%, Broth 41.5%; including Water and Dried Seaweed, Mint. WITH TURKEY: British and Irish Farmed Chicken, Beef and Turkey; Chicken 32.5%, Beef 14% and Turkey 4.5%, Mint

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listingMay Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing
Sold by Fetch

View all Dog Food

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here