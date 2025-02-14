Butcher's Simply Gentle Dog Food Cans 18x390g

Butcher's Simply Gentle Wet Adult Dog Food 18x390g

Butcher's Simply Gentle Wet Adult Dog Food recipes are Vet Recommended and carefully created by our Nutritionist with exactly the right amount of naturally active ingredients to support a sensitive stomach and help promote healthy gut bacteria. These 100% complete and balanced, wholegrain recipes are hypoallergenic.

Tripe - A high quality protein containing calcium for strong bones and Vitamin B12 Grain and Gluten free - Hypoallergenic Omega 3 and 6 - For healthy skin, shiny coats and to support the immune system

Pack size: 7020g

Ingredients

With Chicken: British and Irish Farmed Chicken and Beef; Chicken 35% and Beef 15%, Broth 42.5%; including Water and Dried Seaweed, Cooked Wholegrain Rice 4%, Minerals, Chicory Root; Prebiotic FOS 0.06%, Yeast; Prebiotic MOS 0.05%, Parsley, Rosehip, Mint. WITH SALMON: British and Irish Farmed Chicken and Beef and Salmon; Chicken 32.5%, Beef 14% and Salmon 4.5%, Broth 41.5%; including Water and Dried Seaweed, Mint. WITH TURKEY: British and Irish Farmed Chicken, Beef and Turkey; Chicken 32.5%, Beef 14% and Turkey 4.5%, Mint

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Sold by Fetch