Lily's Kitchen Dog Food Wet Can Recovery Recipe 400g (Pack of 6)

Lily's Kitchen Recovery Recipe Wet Adult Dog Food 6 x 400g
Lily's Kitchen believe that dogs should eat proper food that's naturally nourishing, which is even more important when your pet is poorly or suffers from a sensitive stomach.Their nutritionally complete, grain free Recovery Recipe is a soothing combination of ingredients including fresh chicken, banana (a good source of vitamins B and C, fibre and potassium, necessary for heart and muscle function as well as ensuring good digestion) and potato, as well as prebiotics to help establish and maintain a good digestive system.The natural prebiotic FOS found in plants is great for helping to stimulate the growth of friendly microflora bacteria in the intestine. And our natural prebiotic MOS from nutritious yeasts provides food for all those friendly bacteria, which are very important to help maintain a live and healthy digestive system, and help avoid upset tummies.A gentle recipe for a happy tummy. This soothing recipe will help your dog get back up on their paws in no time. Perfect for dogs recovering from illness or simply to be kept in the cupboard for those 'just in case' days when your dog is in need of some extra TLC.
Gentle recipe for easy digestion, great for sensitive tummiesPotato for energy and Banana as a great source of Potassium and MagensiumDelicious, complete nutrition
Ingredients

Fresh Chicken (50%); Potatoes (11%); Bananas (9%). Vitamins and Minerals, Prebiotics FOS and MOS

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listingMay Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing
