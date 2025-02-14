Pro Plan Kitten Healthy Start With Turkey In Gravy 10x85g (Pack of 4)

Pro Plan Nutrisavour Wet Kitten Cat Food Turkey 10 x 85g - Pack of 4

Pro Plan NutriSavour Kitten with tender turkey chunks in gravy has the ideal balance of nutrition and taste for your kitten. It is precisely balanced to deliver the appropriate amount of energy to help support ideal body weight, supports immunity and healthy growth in kittens. It contains DHA from fish oil for healthy brain and eye development and balanced minerals for strong bones and teeth.

Pack size: 850g

Ingredients

Meat and animal derivatives (of which turkey 4%), vegetable protein extracts, fish and fish derivatives, oils and fats, minerals, derivatives of vegetable origin, various sugars

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Sold by Fetch