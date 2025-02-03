Lily's Kitchen Wet Dog Tray Great British Breakfast 150g (Pack of 10)

Lily's Kitchen Adult Wet Dog Food Great British Breakfast 10 x 150g

When the sun's beaming through the window, the paper's arrived and the kettle's boiling, you know it's time to devour a Great British Breakfast. And since our dogs are family too, they think they should be part of that glorious feeling. This mouth-watering Great British Breakfast wet dog food recipe in a tray is just the right size for smaller dogs. Nutritionally complete and naturally delicious, your furry friend can tuck into protein-rich, lean venison sausage meat, succulent ham, egg, fibre-packed haricot beans and sprinkle of parsley for their morning spread. Natural ingredients, made with proper meat, grain-free recipe, even our mouths are salivating at the thought. For adult dogs from 4 months+. Feed in line with their feeding guidelines.

Nutritionally complete food - Everything your pet needs, nothing it doesn't Bursting with wholesome meat and vegetables - The highest quality natural ingredients Steam cooked in the tin for preserved goodness - Keeping in maximum nutrition and goodness

Pack size: 1500g

Ingredients

60% Freshly Prepared: Venison (40%), Ham (20%), Potatoes (5%), Haricot Beans (4%), Whole Egg Powder (1%), Minerals, Parsley (0.1%). Botanicals and Herbs: Golden Rod, Nettle, Aniseed, Rosehips, Marigold Petals, Cleavers, Kelp, Alfalfa, Milk Thistle, Dandelion Root, Burdock Root, Celery Seeds

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

