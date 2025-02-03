Lily's Kitchen Dog Food Wet Can English Garden Party 400g (Pack of 6)

Lily's Kitchen Wet Adult Dog Food English Garden Party 6 x 400g

At Lily's Kitchen they believe pets are family. That's why their mission is to inspire pet parents everywhere to feed their furry family proper food. What's proper food you ask? Delicious, complete recipes packed full of freshly prepared, nutritious natural ingredients. Proper food is food you can trust, labelled honestly, made by people who care. We think cats and dogs need proper food to live healthy, happy lives doing what they do best: ruling the roost and drooling on your freshly mopped floor. Lily's Kitchen is proud to be the first pet food maker to certify as a B Corp, using business as a force for good. Your dog will love this party in a tin. Lily's Kitchen are certain they'll be pleased as punch to be served up this lovely grain free, nutritionally complete recipe in 6 x 400g portions. Brimming with succulent, fresh chicken, and complemented by summery strawberries and freshly prepared garden vegetables, this is the perfect recipe to enjoy throughout the springtime.

Pack size: 2400g

Ingredients

Chicken (65%); Potatoes (2%); Strawberries (1%), Carrots, Green Beans, Spinach, Hemp Oil; Herbs and botanicals: Golden Rod, Nettles, Aniseed, Rosehips, Marigold Petals, Cleavers, Kelp, Alfalfa, Milk Thistle, Dandelion Root, Burdock Root, Celery Seeds

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

