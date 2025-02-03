Lily's Kitchen Lamb Tagine for Dogs 150g x 10

Lily's Kitchen Adult Wet Dog Food Lamb Tagine 10 x 150g

At Lily's Kitchen they believe pets are family. That's why their mission is to inspire pet parents everywhere to feed their furry family proper food. What's proper food you ask? Delicious, complete recipes packed full of freshly prepared, nutritious natural ingredients. Proper food is food you can trust, labelled honestly, made by people who care. We think cats and dogs need proper food to live healthy, happy lives doing what they do best: ruling the roost and drooling on your freshly mopped floor. Lily's Kitchen is proud to be the first pet food maker to certify as a B Corp, using business as a force for good. A gloriously, hearty recipe made with freshly prepared lamb and bursting with vibrant veg and aromatic spices. Inspired by the classic flavours of Morocco, this Lamb Tagine is filled with scrumptious squash, fluffy couscous and jewel-like apricots, all brought together by the warming spices of cinnamon and turmeric. Lily's Kitchen make this recipe with fresh, proper meat, fruits and vegetables, botanical herbs and chelated minerals, to create an exciting, yet easily digestible food for dogs.

Pack size: 1500g

Ingredients

Freshly Prepared Lamb (60%), Couscous (3%), Squash (2%), Broccoli (2%), Apricots (2%), Kale (1%), Minerals, Brown Rice (1%), Turmeric, Cinnamon (0.1%), Flaxseed; Herbs and botanicals: Golden Rod, Nettle, Aniseed, Rosehips, Marigold Petals, Cleavers, Kelp, Alfalfa, Milk Thistle, Dandelion Root, Burdock Root, Celery Seeds

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Sold by Fetch