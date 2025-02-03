Lily's Kitchen Coronation Chicken for Dogs 150g (Pack of 10)

Lily's Kitchen Adult Wet Dog Food Coronation Chicken 10 x 150g

At Lily's Kitchen they believe pets are family. That's why their mission is to inspire pet parents everywhere to feed their furry family proper food. What's proper food you ask? Delicious, complete recipes packed full of freshly prepared, nutritious natural ingredients. Proper food is food you can trust, labelled honestly, made by people who care. We think cats and dogs need proper food to live healthy, happy lives doing what they do best: ruling the roost and drooling on your freshly mopped floor. Lily's Kitchen is proud to be the first pet food maker to certify as a B Corp, using business as a force for good. A warm welcome back for this old favourite. A gloriously grain free recipe made with fresh chicken and bursting with juicy fruits, vibrant veg and aromatic spice for an exotic touch of opulence. Give your furry family a lift with this delicious twist on a much-loved dish. Lily's Kitchen Coronation Chicken is nutritionally complete, and filled with scrumptious pumpkin, jewel-like cranberries and apricots, a helping of spinach, all brought together in harmony by the gentle glow of turmeric. They make this recipe with fresh, proper meat, fruits and vegetables, botanical herbs and chelated minerals, to create an exciting, yet easily digestible food for dogs.

Pack size: 1500g

Ingredients

Fresh Chicken (65%); Pumpkin (2%); Apricots (2%), Cranberries, Spinach, Vitamins and Chelated Minerals, Turmeric (0.1%); Herbs and botanicals: Golden Rod, Nettle, Aniseed, Rosehips, Marigold Petals, Cleavers, Kelp, Alfalfa, Milk Thistle, Dandelion Root, Burdock Root, Celery Seeds

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

