Trixie Assorted Plush Mice with Catnip (Pack of 3)

Plush mice with sound and catmint to encourage play. Cat toy in many different colours.

Cats kept in the house should also get regular activity with suitable cat toys, strategy toys, agility or cat training. Cats want to be kept active as well!

Toys like these satisfy your cat's hunting instincts and also help to prevent boredom and destructive behaviour.

Key Features:

Plush mice cat toy

With sound

With catnip

Various colours

Item no. 4139 with bell

Keeps your cat entertained for hours!

Measurements: 5 cm