Men's Touch Up Razor - Hair Removal and Dermaplaning Tool

Includes a Protective Pouch for safe, hygienic storage and travel

Stay groomed by quickly removing unwanted hair and dead skin cells with the at-home Dermaplaning Hollywood Browzer Men’s Touch-Up Razor. Perfect for maintaining a clean, straight beard line or removing any stray hairs around the hairline, the Touch-Up Razor allows you to remain groomed in between shaving and hair cuts whilst also removing any dead dull skin from the surface.

Can also be used on sideburns, around the nose, fingers, hands, eyebrows, earlobes, back of the neck, collar hair and shoulders.