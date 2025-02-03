Marketplace.
image 1 of Men's Touch Up Razor - Hair Removal and Dermaplaning Tool

Men's Touch Up Razor - Hair Removal and Dermaplaning Tool

No ratings yet

Write a review

£9.95

£9.95/each

Sold and sent by Pembrook Products Ltd (T/A Hollywood Browzer Beauty)

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Men's Touch Up Razor - Hair Removal and Dermaplaning Tool
Includes a Protective Pouch for safe, hygienic storage and travelStay groomed by quickly removing unwanted hair and dead skin cells with the at-home Dermaplaning Hollywood Browzer Men’s Touch-Up Razor. Perfect for maintaining a clean, straight beard line or removing any stray hairs around the hairline, the Touch-Up Razor allows you to remain groomed in between shaving and hair cuts whilst also removing any dead dull skin from the surface.Can also be used on sideburns, around the nose, fingers, hands, eyebrows, earlobes, back of the neck, collar hair and shoulders.
Sold by Pembrook Products Ltd (T/A Hollywood Browzer Beauty) (Hollywood Browzer)

View all Grooming

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here