Living and Home 8-Slot Black PU Leather Watch Display Box with Ring Slots

ï¼š This exquisite watch display box is the ultimate gift for watch collectors. Its textured black leather exterior is both waterproof and dustproof, paired with a soft velvet lining that exudes low-key luxury. It features 8 slots with thick foam padding to prevent tangling and some dedicated ring slots. The transparent lip allows those who are passionate about watches to admire their collections at any time. Features: Soft velvet lining protects your collections from scratching Transparent lip foreasy display and quick access to your collection Textured black leather exterior adds a touch of sophistication and luxury Specifications: Overall Dimensions: 30cm W x 20cm D x 9cm H Exterior Material: PU Leather Interior Material: Velvet Colour: Black Shape: Rectangle Number of Watch Slots: 8 PackageIncluded: 1 x WatchBox Package Specifications Package Dimensions (WxDxH): 24 x 20 x 18cm Gross Weight: 1.5kg Note Due to light and screen setting differences, the colour of the item may be slightly different from the picture. Please allow a slight size difference due to manual measurement.

