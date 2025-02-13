Marketplace.
image 1 of Living and Home 8-Slot Black PU Leather Watch Display Box with Ring Slots

Living and Home 8-Slot Black PU Leather Watch Display Box with Ring Slots

No ratings yet

Write a review

£19.18

£19.18/each

Sold and sent by Living and Home

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Living and Home 8-Slot Black PU Leather Watch Display Box with Ring Slots
ï¼šThis exquisite watch display box is the ultimate gift for watch collectors. Its textured black leather exterior is both waterproof and dustproof, paired with a soft velvet lining that exudes low-key luxury. It features 8 slots with thick foam padding to prevent tangling and some dedicated ring slots. The transparent lip allows those who are passionate about watches to admire their collections at any time.Features:Soft velvet lining protects your collections from scratchingTransparent lip foreasy display and quick access to your collectionTextured black leather exterior adds a touch of sophistication and luxurySpecifications:Overall Dimensions: 30cm W x 20cm D x 9cm HExterior Material: PU LeatherInterior Material: VelvetColour: BlackShape: RectangleNumber of Watch Slots: 8PackageIncluded:1 x WatchBoxPackage SpecificationsPackage Dimensions (WxDxH): 24 x 20 x 18cmGross Weight: 1.5kgNoteDue to light and screen setting differences, the colour of the item may be slightly different from the picture.Please allow a slight size difference due to manual measurement.
Sold by Living and Home (Living and Home Limited)

View all Jewellery & Watches

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here