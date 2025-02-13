Living and Home Stylish Jewellery Storage Box with Watch Slots - Black

ï¼š Made of leather from the inside out, it exudes sophistication and elegance. The transparent lid provides a clear view of your collection, making it easy to access and display. With ample storage space, it features 4 watch slots, a row of ring slots, various compartments of different sizes, and a drawer with additional compartments at the bottom. Perfect for a dressing table or bedside table, this jewellery box adds a touch of style to any space. Features: Understated design exudes a sleek and luxurious aesthetic Transparent lid offers a clear view of your collection Ideal for dressing tables or bedside tables Specifications: Overall Dimensions: 33cm W x 24cm D x 15cm H Exterior Material: Faux Leather Interior Material: FauxLeather Colour: Black Shape: Rectangle Number of Watch Slots: 4 Number of Drawers: 1 PackageIncluded: 1 x Jewellery Box Package Specifications Package Dimensions (WxDxH): 36.5 x 28 x 18cm Gross Weight: 2.55kg Note Due to light and screen setting differences, the colour of the item may be slightly different from the picture. Please allow a slight size difference due to manual measurement.

Sold by Living and Home (Living and Home Limited)