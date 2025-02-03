Living and Home 24L Trash Can with Open Shelf

With our waste sorting bin, waste management is a breeze. Effortlessly sort your recyclables, compostables, and general trash into their respective compartments. The first-level's removable partition adjusts to accommodate bulky items, ensuring no waste goes to waste. The middle drawer discreetly holds your cleaning essentials, keeping them within arm's reach yet out of sight. Besides, the open shelf at the bottom of the trash can becomes your go-to spot for frequently used items.This neatly organized space eliminates the need for rummaging through cabinets, saving you valuable time and frustration. Features Built-in handles allow for convenient transportation Three-tier design makes waste sorting process swift and intuitive Crafted from sturdy materials to withstand the rigours of daily use Specifications Overall Dimensions: 25cm W x 36.5cm D x 79.3cm H Material: PP Colour: Yellow Capacity: 24L Package Content 1 x Trash Can Package Specifications Package Dimensions (WxDxH): 41 x 29 x 39.5cm Gross Weight: kg

