Living and Home Patio Bench Seating Cushion, 130x50cm, Light Grey

Sink into relaxation with these soft cushions, which are designed to soothe your body and mind. Crafted from high-quality polyester fabric, it resists stains and fading, ensuring long-lasting durability. Inside, fluffy and dense PP cotton filling provides a plush and comfortable feel that maintains its shape even with prolonged use. This versatile cushion can be used on benches, lounge chairs, and more, offering comfort wherever you need it. Plus, it is easy to clean, making them a must-have addition to your furniture collection. Features: Soft and fluffy filling guarantees lasting comfort The straps ensure a secure attachment to the bench Neutral and minimalist design complements any furniture style Specifications: Overall Dimensions: 130cm W x 50cm D Product Type: Cushion Pattern: Plain Material: Polyester+PP Cotton Colour: Light Grey Waterproof: No Number of Pieces: 1 Outdoor Use: Yes Tufted: Yes PackageIncluded: 1 x Bench Cushion Package Specifications Package Dimensions (WxDxH): 30 x 28 x 10cm Gross Weight: 1.6kg Notice The cushion arrives in a slightly compressed state. Intended for use outdoors, however we recommend bringing it indoors when it rains or when not in use to preserve its lifespan. Pictures may not reflect the actual colour of the item due to differences between monitors or colour reflections from monitor lighting, backgrounds, etc. Please allow a 1-3cm error due to manual measurement.

Sold by Living and Home (Living and Home Limited)