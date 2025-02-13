Living and Home Hooded Top Entry Cat Litter Box with Scoop, Black

Give your beloved pet the privacy they deserve while keeping your home smelling fresh with our Hooded Cat Litter Box. It is a solution that benefits both you and your furry friend – a true win-win! This large litter box is big enough to accommodate medium and large cats. It features a one-way front door that allows your cat to go in easily and also helps prevent litter from scattering. And when you need to do the cleaning, the hood can be flipped open with a maximum 180 degrees for effective cleanup. Features Made from BPA-free PP materials, odourless and non-toxic Top one-way opening provides a flexible exit The hooded design helps contain odours, spray and litter scatter Integrated scoop holder for quick and easy cleanup Specifications Overall Dimensions: 36cm W x 51cm D x 34cm H Front Door Dimensions: 22cm W x 20cm H Top Entry Width: 18cm Primary Material: PP Colour: Black Enclosed/Hooded: Yes Scoop Included: Yes Package Content 1 X Cat Litter Box 1 X Litter Scoop Package Specifications Package Dimensions (WxDxH): 53 x 36 x 15cm Gross Weight: 1.95kg Notes： 1. Pictures may not reflect the actual colour of the item due to differences between monitors or colour reflections from monitor lighting, backgrounds, etc. 2. Please allow 1-3cm error due to manual measurement.

Sold by Living and Home (Living and Home Limited)