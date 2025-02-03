Living and Home Black Synthetic Leather Jewellery Watch Storage Box

ï¼š This exquisite jewellery box is the ultimate gift for jewellery collectors. Its textured black leather exterior is waterproof and dustproof, complemented by a luxurious velvet lining. The 2-layer design offers 6 watch slots with thick foam padding to prevent strap deformation and multiple compartments with a drawer for bracelets, necklaces, and more. The transparent lid allows for easy display and viewing of your collection. Features: Soft velvet lining protects your collections from scratching Transparent lid for easy display and quick access to your collection Textured black leather exterior adds a touch of sophistication and luxury Specifications: Overall Dimensions: 32cm W x 22cm D x 13cm H Exterior Material: Synthetic Leather Interior Material: Velvet Colour: Black Shape: Rectangle Number of Watch Slots: 6 Number of Drawers:1 Compartment Included: Yes PackageIncluded: 1 x WatchBox Package Specifications Package Dimensions (WxDxH): 33.5 x 24.5 x 17cm Gross Weight: 1.9kg Note Due to light and screen setting differences, the colour of the item may be slightly different from the picture. Please allow a slight size difference due to manual measurement.

Sold by Living and Home (Living and Home Limited)