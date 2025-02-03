Marketplace.
image 1 of Living and Home Black Synthetic Leather Jewellery Watch Storage Box

Living and Home Black Synthetic Leather Jewellery Watch Storage Box

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Living and Home

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Living and Home Black Synthetic Leather Jewellery Watch Storage Box
ï¼šThis exquisite jewellery box is the ultimate gift for jewellery collectors. Its textured black leather exterior is waterproof and dustproof, complemented by a luxurious velvet lining. The 2-layer design offers 6 watch slots with thick foam padding to prevent strap deformation and multiple compartments with a drawer for bracelets, necklaces, and more. The transparent lid allows for easy display and viewing of your collection.Features:Soft velvet lining protects your collections from scratchingTransparent lid for easy display and quick access to your collectionTextured black leather exterior adds a touch of sophistication and luxurySpecifications:Overall Dimensions: 32cm W x 22cm D x 13cm HExterior Material: Synthetic LeatherInterior Material: VelvetColour: BlackShape: RectangleNumber of Watch Slots: 6Number of Drawers:1Compartment Included: YesPackageIncluded:1 x WatchBoxPackage SpecificationsPackage Dimensions (WxDxH): 33.5 x 24.5 x 17cmGross Weight: 1.9kgNoteDue to light and screen setting differences, the colour of the item may be slightly different from the picture.Please allow a slight size difference due to manual measurement.
Sold by Living and Home (Living and Home Limited)

View all Jewellery & Watches

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here