All-in-One Creative Solution: The HERO13 Black Creator Edition combines our best camera with the pro-grade mounts and accessories you need to tell your story right out of the box. It includes the Volta (Battery Grip / Tripod / Remote), Media Mod and Light Mod that seamlessly come together in a lightweight design that’s comfortable enough to carry through an all-day production. What’s Included: HERO13 Black Camera, Carrying Case, Enduro Battery, Curved Adhesive Mount, Mounting Buckle + Thumb Screw, USB-C Cable, Volta (Battery Grip / Tripod / Remote), USB Pass-Through Door, Thumb Screw, USB-C Cable, Lanyard, Media Mod, Removable Windscreen, Vertical Mounting Buckle, Light Mod, Light Diffuser, 2-Finger Adapter, Magnetic Latch Mount, Thumb Screw

