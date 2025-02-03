HERO

Ultra Compact Design Weighs Only 86g: With 35% less volume and 44% less mass than HERO12 Black, HERO is small and light enough to follow you on any adventure. Carry it in your pocket, in your pack or capture body- and gear-mounted shots or handheld footage on the go.

Rugged + Waterproof to 16ft (5m): Completely waterproof and built with legendary GoPro durability, HERO is ready to capture the fun whether you’re ripping through mud, snow or water (down to 16ft/5m) or just exploring nature or a new city.

Intuitive Touch Screen: HERO’s LCD screen lets you frame your shots perfectly while touch controls let you simply swipe to swap capture modes and tap to adjust cameras preferences.

Mounting Flexibility: HERO’s built-in mounting fingers makes it compatible with a huge variety of GoPro mounts to help you get any shot you can dream up. Record point-of-view footage and relive awesome moments exactly as you saw them or capture them from new angles and see things as you’ve never seen them before.