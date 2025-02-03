Marketplace.
image 1 of Hero13

Hero13

No ratings yet

Write a review

£399.99

£399.99/each

Sold and sent by VYPER Global

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Hero13
HERO13 Black is the camera for every creator. In addition to best-in-class 5.3K60 video and legendary GoPro durability, it’s compatible with new HB-Series Lenses.1 These lenses expand your capture capabilities for the most immersive POV shots, the ability to focus closer than ever, easy-to-achieve motion blur using neutral density filters and cinematic anamorphic footage. A new more powerful Enduro battery extends recording time in all weather conditions, while an updated mounting system gives HERO13 Black more mounting flexibility than any GoPro before it. With essential GoPro features including award-winning HyperSmooth 6.0 video stabilization, automatic highlight videos and the ability to auto upload your footage to the cloud,2 HERO13 Black is a powerful combination of leading-edge tech and endless creative possibilities.
Sold by VYPER Global (VYPER Industries Limited)

View all Cameras & Photography

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here