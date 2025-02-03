* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

HERO13 Black is the camera for every creator. In addition to best-in-class 5.3K60 video and legendary GoPro durability, it’s compatible with new HB-Series Lenses.1 These lenses expand your capture capabilities for the most immersive POV shots, the ability to focus closer than ever, easy-to-achieve motion blur using neutral density filters and cinematic anamorphic footage. A new more powerful Enduro battery extends recording time in all weather conditions, while an updated mounting system gives HERO13 Black more mounting flexibility than any GoPro before it. With essential GoPro features including award-winning HyperSmooth 6.0 video stabilization, automatic highlight videos and the ability to auto upload your footage to the cloud,2 HERO13 Black is a powerful combination of leading-edge tech and endless creative possibilities.

HERO13 Black is the camera for every creator. In addition to best-in-class 5.3K60 video and legendary GoPro durability, it’s compatible with new HB-Series Lenses.1 These lenses expand your capture capabilities for the most immersive POV shots, the ability to focus closer than ever, easy-to-achieve motion blur using neutral density filters and cinematic anamorphic footage. A new more powerful Enduro battery extends recording time in all weather conditions, while an updated mounting system gives HERO13 Black more mounting flexibility than any GoPro before it. With essential GoPro features including award-winning HyperSmooth 6.0 video stabilization, automatic highlight videos and the ability to auto upload your footage to the cloud,2 HERO13 Black is a powerful combination of leading-edge tech and endless creative possibilities.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.