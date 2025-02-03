Harkers 4 In 1 Soluble 100ml - Pack of 6

Harkers 4 in 1 Soluble is a flock treatment for coccidiosis, canker, worms and external parasites (lice and mites) in racing pigeons. Using the dosing syringe included in the pack, add 6.0ml of Harkers 4 in 1 Soluble to 1ltr of fresh drinking water daily, for a period of 5 days. Always use fresh solution daily and do not allow birds to drink from any other source during the treatment period. It is advisable to treat parent stock 3 weeks prior to breeding and young birds after weaning - do not treat birds less than 8 weeks of age. Repeat treatment before racing and as a preventative measure at intervals of 6-8 weeks, or whenever infection becomes apparent. Harkers 4 in 1 Soluble is sufficient to treat 50 birds. Contains amprolium hydrochloride 3.8% w/v, ronidazole 1.2% w/v and ivermectin 0.0266%.

Ingredients

Amprolium Hydrochloride, Ronidazole, Ivermectin

