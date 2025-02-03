Tropiclean Waterless Facial Cleanser for Pets Warm Vanilla, 220 ml

EASY NO-RINSE FORMULA - Waterless dog shampoo provides a gentle clean to facial areas; No water required

WARM VANILLA SCENT - Soothing vanilla fragrance will leave your pet's face smelling delicious. Enriched with a nourishing blend of cucumber, blueberry, white tea, and oatmeal extracts to help hydrate your pet's dry skin and minimise irritation

SAFE SOLUTION - Tearless, pH balanced, paraben and dye free

QUICK CLEAN-UP - No-rinse formula is the perfect solution for parks, road trips, beach days, and campouts. Just scrub, brush, and go

FAMILY OWNED - TropiClean products are proudly made in the U.S.A by pet lovers like you

MADE WITH NATURALLY DERIVED INGREDIENTS – TropiClean defines ingredients to be naturally derived if they are either naturally-occurring raw materials or are adapted from naturally-occurring plant or mineral based raw materials

GENTLE COCONUT CLEANSER - Coconut cleanser helps remove dirt and smell from the coat, leaving your pet feeling silky soft and clean