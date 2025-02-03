Johnsons Anti Tangle Conditioning Spray 150ml

This product's currently out of stock

This product's currently out of stock

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Johnsons anti tangle is a great product for cats and dogs with longer hair prone to tangling. Regular use will help prevent knots and tangles whilst improving the texture and appearance of their coat. Johnsons anti tangle also leaves a pleasant fragrance.

Anti-tangle coat conditioning spray. Pleasant fragrance. Helps prevent tangles & knots. Suitable for dogs & cats. Helps to improve the coats appearance. Johnsons anti tangle is a great product for cats and dogs with longer hair prone to tangling. Regular use will help prevent knots and tangles whilst improving the texture and appearance of their coat. Johnsons anti tangle also leaves a pleasant fragrance.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.