Marketplace.
image 1 of Gift Republic Stress Toy Chonky Boi

Gift Republic Stress Toy Chonky Boi

No ratings yet

Write a review

£10.00

£10.00/each

Sold and sent by Gifts Direct 2 U

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Gift Republic Stress Toy Chonky Boi
Cordi dog shaped stress toyGet a load of this chonk!Anti-stress relief ballSoft and spongy materialSuitable for ages 6+Oh laaawd, he chonky! The chonky boi stress toy is the perfect anti-stress gift for any animal lover and someone who needs to calm down.His adorable nature makes stress relief super easy, and our chonky boi doesn't mind being squeezed and thrown around as he will pop back up into his plump self afterwards so you can use him to relieve your stress time and time again. He's such a good boy!
Sold by Gifts Direct 2 U (Gifts Direct 2 U Ltd)

View all Fidget Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here