Gift Republic 100 Golf Courses Bucket List Scratch Poster

100 Best golf courses in the world

Poster size 42 x 60cm

Scratch off a square as you go.

Discover some of the world's most breathtaking golf courses

Perfect gift for golf lovers

Discover some of the world's most breathtaking golf courses with our interactive bucket list poster.

Once you've managed to visit, watch or play a round on these prestigious courses, scratch the poster to reveal the illustration beneath.

Poster dimensions: 42 x 60cm (approx.)

Tip! Use an eraser to scratch off more precisely.