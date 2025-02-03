Gift Republic 100 Football Teams Bucket List Scratch Poster

100 Best football teams

Poster size 42 x 60cm

Scratch off a square for each watch

Discover, watch and enjoy one hundred of the best football teams in the U.K

Great for any football fanatic

Our interactive bucket list poster is here to help you discover, watch and enjoy one hundred of the best football teams in the U.K.

Let our incredible list take you to new stadiums, discover new players and learn about the beautiful game.

Keep your poster as a reminder of the discoveries you have made about the best football teams in the UK

Once you've achieved a square scratch off the foil to reveal an illustration underneath

Poster dimensions: 42 x 60cm (approx.)

Tip! Use an eraser to scratch off more precisely.