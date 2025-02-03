Marketplace.
Wanderflower Mood Enhancing Room Mists 3 x 200ml
Relax & Restore with these Invigorating Mood Enhancing MistsMade up of a Blend of Essential OilsMist Lightly to Create the Desired MoodGlass bottlesEasy spray pump200ml size bottle x 3This set features a special mix of natural ingredients aimed at enhancing your mood. Whether you seek energy, balance, or relaxation, these mists are here to help.The first mist offers a refreshing blend of Bergamot, Lime, and Ginseng. A light spray will awaken your senses and energize your day. The bright scents of Bergamot and Lime will lift your spirits, while Ginseng helps you stay alert and active. This mix is great for those mornings when you need an extra push to tackle your tasks.The second mist presents a calming mix of Palmarosa and Echinacea. A gentle spray will help you feel balanced and peaceful. The soft floral scent of Palmarosa will soothe your mind, while Echinacea supports your overall well-being. This blend is perfect for times when you need to regain your calm and find your center.Finally, the third mist combines the relaxing scents of Lavender and Chamomile. A light mist will help you unwind after a busy day. The calming fragrance of Lavender eases stress, while Chamomile encourages restful sleep. This blend is ideal for creating a serene environment and getting ready for a good night’s sleep.Directions:Room sprays help you energise, balance and unwind through the day, simply mist to create the perfect desired ambience.Lightly spray in to your room or onto your pillow or bed-linen.Allow mist to settle and enjoy the wonderful the fragrance.
