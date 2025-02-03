Yes Studio Shower Steamers x6

2 x Lavender, Sandalwood & Mandarin infused with Magnesium

2 x Orange, Patchouli & Ylang Ylang infused with Vitamin C+

2x Shea Butter, Rose & Sweet Almond infused with Collagen

Size: 6 x 50g

Cruelty Free

Elevate your shower experience with Yes Studio shower steamers.

Indulge in the luxurious scents of Lavender, Sandalwood, and Mandarin with a touch of Magnesium.

Treat yourself to the refreshing fragrances of Orange, Patchouli, and Ylang Ylang infused with Vitamin C+.

Pamper your skin with Shea Butter, Rose, and Sweet Almond blended with Collagen.

This set includes 6 shower steamers, each weighing 50g.

Plus, rest assured that these products are cruelty-free.