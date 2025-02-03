Danielle Creations Hair Turban Towel Duo Pack

Experience the ultimate in hair care with our two-piece hair turban set, featuring one elegant green and one botanical floral design.

Made from lightweight, super-absorbent microfibre, these towels are designed to reduce drying time while being gentle on your hair, minimising breakage and frizz. Each turban wraps securely for a snug fit, helping to wick away moisture faster than traditional towels.

Crafted from 100% polyester, these hair turbans are not only durable but also machine washable, making them a long-lasting addition to your hair care routine.