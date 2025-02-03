Marketplace.
Ultragrime Anti-bac Xxl+ Clothwipes 40pk

£9.09

£9.09/each

When life gets messy, UltraGrime Anti-Bac wipes deliver professional grade cleaning and disinfection in any environment. Citrus Home Fresh scented to leave your home surfaces smelling clean and fresh. Suitable for use on all surfaces around the home, these wipes can be used for all sorts of dirt and grime cleaning. Kills 99.99% of Bacteria

Ingredients

Aqua, Phenoxyethanol, Benzalkonium Chloride, Didecyldimonium Chloride, Propylene Glycol, Decyl Glucoside, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Citric Acid
