Marketplace.
Vetzyme Pet Anti-bacterial Powder 40g

Vetzyme Pet Anti-bacterial Powder 40g

No ratings yet

Write a review

£7.89

£7.89/each

Sold and sent by Fetch

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Vetzyme Pet Anti-bacterial Powder 40g
Vetzyme Veterinary Antibacterial Powder For Dogs, Cat And Small Pets Helps To Soothe The Skin And Will Not Cause Discomfort To Sore Areas Vetzyme Veterinary Antibacterial Powder With Its Gentle, Soothing And Antibacterial Actions Will Help To Keep The Skin And Coat Clean, Dry And Free From Harmful Bacteria. It Will Also Help To Protect The Skin And Ensure That Minor Skin Conditions Do Not Develop Into Serious Problems. Use Biocides Safely. Always Read The Label And Product Information Before Use

Ingredients

Talc, Zinc Oxide, Sulphur, Eucalyptus Oil
Sold by Fetch

View all Small Animals

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here