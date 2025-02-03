Animology Tear Stain Remover 100ml

Tear Stain Remover, by Animology, is a mild, gentle and effective cleansing solution, designed to help reduce facial staining caused by excess tear and saliva production in dogs.

Ingredients

Aqua, Phenoxyethanol, Decyl Glucoside, Disodium EDTA, Non-ionic Surfactants <5%

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Sold by Fetch