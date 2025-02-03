Marketplace.
image 1 of Animology Star Pups Fragrance Mist 150ml

Animology Star Pups Fragrance Mist 150ml

No ratings yet

Write a review

£8.19

£8.19/each

Sold and sent by Fetch

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Animology Star Pups Fragrance Mist 150ml
The Animology fragrance body mists are infused with pro-vitamin B5 and feature a carefully selected blend of ingredients, ensuring they are gentle on your dog's skin. Star Pups has been expertly formulated to offer a soft and gentle scent, with long lasting notes of Shea and Vanilla.
Infused with a Shea and Vanilla Scent - A perfect body mist fragrance that leaves the dog's coat smelling fresh and irresistibleNo Nasties - Contains no alcohol, sulphates, parabens or siliconesAll Breed - Suitable for all dog life stages

Ingredients

Benzylhemiformal, 2-Bromo-2-Nitropropane-1, 3-Diol

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listingMay Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing
Sold by Fetch

View all Small Animals

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here