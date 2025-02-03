PawHut Three-Step Portable Dog Stairs with Washable Plush Cover, for Small Pets

It has never been easier for pets to reach their favourite spot, thanks to these PawHut pet stairs. Four wide steps for gentle support, it spares their back and joints from any harm. Ideal for ageing companions and those with limited mobility, they'll feel the soft, warm flannel material on their paws. Lightweight and portable, you can move the stairs to wherever they're needed most. Don't deny your pets the joy of their favourite places - provide them with easy access and comfort. ● Allows pets to access higher spots, such as sofas and beds; ● The cover is removable, which can be washed by hand or machine; ● The soft flannel material is comfortable on their paws; ● Compact and lightweight, it's easy to move around the house when needed; ● With four steps, it is robust and stable, supporting pets who are older or have mobility issues; ● The dog ramp for sofa is suitable for pets less than 4.5 kg; ● Assembly required; ● Colour: Light Grey; ● Material: Particle board and polyester; ● Dimensions: 35H x 46L x 35Wcm; ● Each step: 10H x 34L x 15Wcm; ● Base: 46L x 34Wcm; ● Item label: D06-091V01LG;

