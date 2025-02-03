HOMCOM 12L Dehumidifier with Filter Auto Defrost, Children Lock

Wave goodbye to damp and hello to fresh with the HOMCOM electric dehumidifier for home! Effortlessly removing 12L of moisture in areas up to 25m², this air dehumidifier is your go-to for combatting humidity at home. Featuring a 2L tank with a handy drainage hose, LED humidity display and whisper-quiet operation at 38dB—enjoy a drier, comfier space in your bedroom or any room.

Timer on/off setting ranges from 1 to 24 hours Automatic shut-off when tank fills Air filter and auto-clean function

