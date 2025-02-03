Ewbank EWUCS0125 HYDROSPOT Compact Cleaner, Cleans Stairs, Car Upholstery & Carpets

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

When messes happen, Ewbank’s HYDROSPOT Compact Cleaner is your go-to solution for a quick and thorough cleanup. It features a built-in heating system that heats water in just 15 seconds, providing a powerful clean. Plus, with a choice of two temperature settings, warm and hot, you can easily customise the cleaning process. Cleaning both your home and car is effortless with the HYDROSPOT's 1.7m extra-long hose. This versatile tool makes it simple to clean stairs, car upholstery, and carpets. To get you started, each HYDROSPOT comes with 250ml of cleaning solution included.

