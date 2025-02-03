Interiors by Premier Set of 4 Clear Drinking Glass Tumblers, Classic Crystal Whiskey Glasses with Sturdy Base, Drinking Glasses

Introducing the Interiors By Premier Set Of Four Check Glass Tumblers, the perfect addition to your glassware collection. These 320ml tumblers are designed to elevate your drinking experience with their clear glass construction and embossed check pattern. Whether you're enjoying a refreshing glass of water, your favorite wine, or a smooth whiskey, these tumblers provide the ideal vessel. Crafted from high-quality clear glass, the check glass design not only adds a touch of elegance but also enhances the tactile experience. The 320ml capacity strikes the perfect balance, making these tumblers versatile for various beverages. The set of four check glass tumblers is a must-have for any home, offering both style and practicality. The robust clear glass construction ensures durability, making these tumblers suitable for everyday use. Despite their elegant appearance, they are designed to withstand the rigors of frequent use. The compact dimensions of H10 x L8 x W8 cm and a combined weight of 1.28kg make them easy to handle and store, ensuring they fit comfortably in any kitchen cabinet or on a dining table. For care and maintenance, simply hand wash these tumblers with warm soapy water. This easy cleaning method preserves the clarity and integrity of the glass, ensuring they remain a staple in your home for years to come. Upgrade your glassware with the Interiors By Premier Set Of Four Check Glass Tumblers and experience the perfect blend of style and utility.

Sold by Premier Housewares (Premier Housewares Ltd)