Interiors By Premier Efficient 1200Ml Glass Heat Resistant Teapot, Premium Pot For Dining Table, Ergonomic Teapot For Breakfast

Discover the perfect blend of functionality and style with the 1200ml Heat Resistant Glass Tea pot from Interiors By Premier. Designed for tea enthusiasts, this contemporary tea pot is crafted to elevate your tea-making experience. Whether you enjoy brewing loose-leaf tea or tea bags, this simple tea pot offers effortless versatility and a touch of modern elegance to your kitchen.

The teapot features a sleek, translucent borosilicate glass body known for its exceptional durability and heat resistance. Its ergonomic handle ensures a comfortable grip, while the non-drip pour spout eliminates spills, making your tea service mess-free. The black lid securely covers the pot, adding a striking contrast to the clear body for a contemporary touch.

Measuring H14 x D14 x W21 cm and weighing a lightweight 0.54kg, this tea pot is as practical as it is stylish. While dishwasher-safe for convenience, handwashing is recommended to preserve its pristine quality. This simple tea pot combines aesthetic appeal with everyday usability, making it an ideal choice for tea lovers who value function and design.