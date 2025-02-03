Interiors By Premier Elegant Design Stainless Steel Teapot With Copper Finished Infuser, Durable Tea Pot, Practical Tea Pot

Discover the perfect balance of elegance and functionality with the Stainless Steel Teapot with Copper Finished Infuser from Interiors By Premier. This contemporary tea pot offers a unique design crafted for tea enthusiasts who value both aesthetics and practicality. Its 900ml capacity is ideal for brewing your favorite teas, whether it’s a solo indulgence or a shared experience with friends.

The teapot’s transparent borosilicate glass body highlights the beauty of your tea as it brews, adding an artistic touch to your tea-making ritual. This high-quality material is renowned for its durability and resistance to thermal shock, ensuring long-lasting use. Complemented by the copper-finished stainless steel infuser, this teapot allows precise brewing, separating tea leaves for an impeccable infusion every time.

Caring for this tea pot is straightforward. While it’s not dishwasher-safe, its handwash-friendly design ensures that cleaning is effortless, maintaining its pristine look and functionality for years. Its compact yet spacious design—measuring H14 x D13 x W16 cm and weighing just 0.25kg—makes it a versatile addition to any kitchen or tea station.