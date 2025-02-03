Bombay Cocktail Shaker

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Made using durable stainless steel, the shaker features engraved 'shake' and line detail adding an aesthetically pleasing look to the shaker. The stylish cocktail shaker will add as much flair at parties as you will showing off your mixology skills. So whether it's two or ten that are attending your party, impress them with a cocktail masterclasss using the stylish Bombay shaker.

Made using durable stainless steel, the shaker features engraved 'shake' and line detail adding an aesthetically pleasing look to the shaker. The stylish cocktail shaker will add as much flair at parties as you will showing off your mixology skills. So whether it's two or ten that are attending your party, impress them with a cocktail masterclasss using the stylish Bombay shaker.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.