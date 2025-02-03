Sweet Heart Pastel Green Basting Jug

This product's currently out of stock

This product's currently out of stock

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

The durable pastel green stoneware jug is accentuated by its embossed heart detail. The pouring spout allows your content to flow evenly and consistently, while the curved handle gives you a comfortable grip for easy control. The jug is dishwasher and microwave safe adding to its versatility. Easy to clean and ideal for everyday use, the charming basting jug will give you the confidence to expand your culinary skills.

The durable pastel green stoneware jug is accentuated by its embossed heart detail. The pouring spout allows your content to flow evenly and consistently, while the curved handle gives you a comfortable grip for easy control. The jug is dishwasher and microwave safe adding to its versatility. Easy to clean and ideal for everyday use, the charming basting jug will give you the confidence to expand your culinary skills.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.