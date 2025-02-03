Interiors By Premier Spill Proof White Citron Auto Seal Mug, Leak Proof Thermal Cup For Travel, Functional Insulated Coffee Mug

Experience the ultimate in convenience and style with the Morgan White Citron Auto Seal Mug from Interiors By Premier. This innovative thermal travel mug is your perfect companion for those on the go. Designed with 100% spill and leak-proof technology, you can confidently sip your favorite beverages without any worries. The auto seal technology allows for easy one-handed operation – simply push to sip and release to seal, making it ideal for busy mornings and travel. The stylish thermos mug features a vibrant green grip that not only adds a pop of color but also ensures a secure hold. Whether you're commuting, hiking, or running errands, this thermal travel coffee mug will keep your drinks at the perfect temperature. The unique reservoir design and locking system ensure no spills, while the BPA-free construction guarantees safety and peace of mind. Measuring H17 x L9 x W9cm and weighing just 0.21kg, the Morgan White Citron Auto Seal Mug is compact yet spacious enough for your favorite drinks. It is dishwasher safe for effortless cleaning, with the lid being top rack safe for added convenience. Perfect for everyday use, this thermal travel cup is a must-have for anyone seeking the best travel insulated coffee mug.

Sold by Premier Housewares (Premier Housewares Ltd)