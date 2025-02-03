Marketplace.
image 1 of Hammered Red Band Cocktail Shaker

Hammered Red Band Cocktail Shaker

No ratings yet

Write a review

£18.99

£18.99/each

Sold and sent by Premier Housewares

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Hammered Red Band Cocktail Shaker
Be the host with the most by serving delicious cocktails to your guests. The stylish cocktail shaker will add as much flair at parties as you will showing off your mixology skills. Made using durable stainless steel, the shaker is given a striking red band hammered effect finish that will glisten in the light while showing off your hosting skills.
Sold by Premier Housewares (Premier Housewares Ltd)

View all Tableware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here