Auden Ribbed Stainless Steel Hip Flask Set

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Stylish in design, practical in use, the trendy 8oz hip flask set is a fantastic way to carry your favourite drink with you to all occasions. Made using durable stainless steel, the flask is enhanced by the ribbed detail.

Stylish in design, practical in use, the trendy 8oz hip flask set is a fantastic way to carry your favourite drink with you to all occasions. Made using durable stainless steel, the flask is enhanced by the ribbed detail.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.